Columbia Splits Wild Doubleheader in Augusta

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies were able to walk out of SRP Park with a doubleheader split, taking game one 5-1 and dropping game two 5-4 in eight innings Friday night vs the Augusta GreenJackets.

Game 1

Columbia dealt the knock-out blow in the fifth frame. After Jean Ramirez led the frame off with a walk, Daniel Vazquez and Brett Squires added RBI doubles to double Columbia's lead to 4-0. Dionmy Salon extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single scoring Squires and closing out the scoring at 5-0.

The pitching was stellar again for the Fireflies. Ben Kudrna (W, 1-2) found his groove, going five scoreless innings for his first win of the campaign before handing the ball to Chazz Martinez who allowed a single run in a pair of innings in relief to close the door in game one.

Fireflies outfielder Jean Ramirez led off the ball game with a double and a stolen base to set the table for Daniel Vazquez to drive in his 10th RBI of the season with a single to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead before Augusta came to the plate.

Columbia scored their second run in the fourth, as Levi Usher tripled off the wall in center field and came around on an RBI single from Junior Calderon to double Columbia's lead.

Game 2

The GreenJackets were able to jump ahead in the eighth, scoring the placed runner in extras and Justin Janis who was hit by a pitch with one out. Both came home on an EJ Exposito double to the left field corner off Cooper McKeehan (L, 2-1). The runs gave Augusta a 5-3 lead as they want on to win 5-4.

The inherited runner, Enmanuel Pire scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth, but Columbia couldn't add any more as they fell to split the doubleheader.

Columbia got their scoring from the long ball in game two. Erick Peña started it with his third homer of the season, a rocket to left that scored Brett Squires and tied the game 2-2 in the second. Later, Junior Calderon came in and launched his first homer of the season over the scoreboard at SRP Park to put the Fireflies in front 3-2.

The GreenJackets were able to strike again to tie the game in the fifth. Ambioris Tavarez was plunked by Wesley Scott to lead off the inning. He stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Augusta jumped out of the gates in the first, scoring a pair of runs before Oscar Rayo recorded the second out of the frame. The southpaw was able to battle through the rest of the inning to stay in the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at 6:05 pm at SRP Park. Columbia sends LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 0.60 ERA) to the hill and Augusta counters with...

After the week on the road, Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

