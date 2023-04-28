GreenJackets Cap Off Doubleheader with Electric Extra-Innings Win

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) picked up a split against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) in Friday's doubleheader. Columbia (10-8) won the early game, before Augusta (8-10) came from behind to take the second game in front of a tremendous Friday night crowd at SRP Park.

In the first game, the GreenJackets sent out Owen Murphy (L, 0-1) for his second home start of the season. Murphy went four innings, matching his longest outing of the season, but was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on five hits. Jason Franks surrendered three runs in relief in the fifth inning, and the GreenJackets' lone run came on a Nick Clarno RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Kudrna (W, 1-2) was the victor for the visitors.

In the second game, with Augusta playing as the road team to make up one of the lost games from the earlier series in Columbia, the GreenJackets took an early 2-0 lead off a Justin Janas single in the top of the first. The Fireflies hit back in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run from Erick Peña, the first home run surrendered by a GreenJackets pitcher this season. Junior Calderón tacked on a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, putting the Fireflies up 3-2.

Landon Harper (W, 2-0) entered with two away in the bottom of the fourth, and pitched the rest of the game, going a stellar 4.1 innings of work and striking out six. The only run he allowed was the ghost runner in the bottom of the eighth, and he was rewarded with his second win of the season. The GreenJackets scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth.

With two runners aboard in extra innings, E.J. Exposito delivered a clutch double to drive home two, snapping an 0-for-19 stretch. He has now driven in eight runs against the Fireflies this season. Cooper McKeehan picked up his first loss of the year.

The GreenJackets will be back in action tomorrow to take on the Fireflies on Star Wars Night. JR Ritchie will be on the mound for the GreenJackets, as they look to use the force to pick up their second straight win. Tickets are available at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

