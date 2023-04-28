Shorebirds April 28 Game vs. Red Sox Postponed

SALISBURY, Md. - Due to inclement weather, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Salem Red Sox game scheduled for April 28 has been postponed. The Shorebirds and Red Sox game has been rescheduled to April 29 and will now be a single-admission doubleheader with two seven-inning contests and first pitch of Game 1 slated for 5:35 PM. Gates will open at 4:30 PM and fans who purchase tickets or currently have tickets to the scheduled April 29 game will have admission for both games.

In addition, the Schedule Poster Giveaway originally scheduled for April 28 will now be given away on Sunday, May 7. The Schedule Poster Giveaway will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates and is limited to one schedule poster per person.

Fans with tickets to the originally scheduled Shorebirds April 28 game can exchange their tickets for tickets of equal value for any future 2023 Shorebirds game this year, excluding July 4. To exchange your ticket, please fill out the google form by click- ing here or call the Shorebirds Box Office at 410-219-3112.

For fans with Hit the Books Vouchers that have not been redeemed for tonight's game, April 28 vouchers can be used on Saturday, April 29 or Saturday, May 27 by redeeming online or at the Shorebirds box office. If you have already redeemed your vouchers for the April 28 game, those tickets can be exchanged for any other game for the 2023 season, excluding July 4, by using any of the methods noted above.

If you have any questions at all, please feel free to contact the Shorebirds box office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com and we are happy to help. Go Shorebirds!

