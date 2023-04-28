Columbia Fireflies: Homestand Preview: May 2-7

April 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies (9-7) welcome their division rival the Myrtle Beach (10-7) Pelicans to Segra Park for a six-game slate from May 2-7. Both teams are within two games of first place in the South Division of the Carolina League

Tuesday, May 2: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm Wednesday, May 3: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm Thursday, May 4: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm Friday, May 5: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 7:05 pm Saturday, May 6: Fireflies vs Pelicans: 6:05 pm Sunday, May 7: Fireflies vs Pelicans 5:05 pm

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are the Class-A Affiliate of the Chicago Cubs and have four of the Cubs top 30 prospects on their active roster. The top prospect, according to MLB.com, is Cubs' fourth-ranked prospect RHP Cade Horton. Horton was selected seventh overall in the 2022 draft and have no record to pair with a 0.00 ERA in three outings. The former-Sooner has 14 punchouts in 10.1 innings this season. Cristian Hernandez is their top prospect in the field. Pipeline slots the shortstop in the nine-slot currently, and he has been slashing a career-best .306/.382/.449 in his third professional season. Backstop Moises Ballesteros may only be 19, but his impact has already been felt in his first 14 games in the Carolina League. The Venezuelan already has three homers and 10 RBI on the campaign.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday: Start your week off right at Segra Park! You can buy tickets in advance starting at only $5 and then while inside, you can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite! What a bargain!

Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with berm tickets can take their dogs to Segra Park for free thanks to Trash the Poop! Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration K9 Klub members will receive a treat at guest services!

White Claw Wednesday: If you don't have a dog, but still want to enjoy a ball game at Segra Park Wednesday night, we have the deal for you! All 16 oz cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer are available for just $5 during the game Wednesday night.

Human Cannonball Night Presented by Columbia College: Come out to Segra Park this Thursday for the return of the Human Cannonball presented by Columbia College! The Fireflies play on our new Thirsty Thursdays, where fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails, and after the game, we'll shoot the Human Cannonball from center field to home plate thanks to Columbia College!

Gavin Cross Throne Bobblehead Presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union: The first bobblehead in our Future Royalty Bobblehead series presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union is coming out next Friday! Fan Favorite and Royals 2022 first round draft pick, Gavin Cross, is sitting on a throne of bats with a Royals crown on his head. The first 1,000 fans through the gates Friday will get the opportunity to take this one-of-a-kind giveaway home with them! Gates open for the game at 6 pm, and you'll want to get there early to make sure you can win your prize!

Star Wars Night Presented by Blanchard Machinery: It's time to join the resistance and band together against the First Order of Pelicans from Myrtle Beach. The Fireflies will be wearing special Mandalorian jerseys that are up for auction at Milbauctions.com. Bid on the jerseys to help benefit Make-A-Wish SC because this is the way! We'll also have a post-game fireworks show to celebrate this galaxy and all those galaxies far, far away.

Special Olympics Night Presented by TD Bank: Join us for our weekly Sunday Funday where Fireflies players will sign autographs prior to the game and kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. It's also a great opportunity to go out and support our local Special Olympics athletes who will be recognized at the game thanks to TD Bank.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.