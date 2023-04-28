Low and Hall to 7-Day IL; Olguin Activated

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of both INF/RHP Quinton Low and INF Tayden Hall on the injured list (as of 4/27) and the addition of RHP Fernando Olguin to the Mudcats from the Development List.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary:

4/28: RHP Fernando Olguin activated from the development list

4/28: INF/RHP Quinton Low placed on injured list (as of 4/27)

4/28: C/INF Tayden Hall placed on injured list (as of 4/27)

