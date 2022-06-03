COLUMBIA FIREFLIES: Six-Run Sixth Sets Down Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia jumped out first Friday night, but couldn't hold the Salem Red Sox, as the Fireflies fell 10-5 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Columbia (14-35) was nursing a 3-1 lead with Samuel Valerio (L, 0-3) on the bump in the sixth when seven Salem Red Sox (26-23) were able to make it aboard and six scored to send Valerio to the showers early. Valerio spun 1.2 innings in relief and allowed six earned runs off five hits and two walks.

Ben Kudrna didn't have his best stuff in his start, as he walked a season-high four batters, but the righty did what he had to, to keep the Red Sox off the board. The Kansas native spun three scoreless frames to lower his season ERA to 0.84 and to push his scoreless innings streak to seven.

Columbia scored three runs in the top of the fifth, as a Joshua Rivera single to left, a wild pitch and a River Town ground out pushed the Fireflies in front 3-1. Town hit his 11th double of the season and his third of the week earlier in the game.

The star of the offensive show was Darryl Collins, who earned his second three-hit game and 11th multi-hit game of the season.

With the bases loaded in the ninth, Town walked and Collins hit a sacrifice fly to score Kyle Hayes and Omar Florentino, respectively to give the game it's 10-5 final score.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tomorrow at Salem Memorial Ballpark at 6:05 pm. Southpaw Frank Mozzicato (0-1, 9.45 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and RHP Gabriel Jackson (2-5, 5.45 ERA) counters for Salem.

Columbia returns home for a two-week homestand June 7-19 that includes two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays, two Freebie Fridays, two firework shows and the return of Negro League Weekend! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

