Jeremy De La Rosa Earns Carolina League Player of the Month
June 3, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG - FredNats outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month by Minor League Baseball.
The talented center fielder batted .372/.433/.553 and led the league in hits (35), average (.372) and was second in total bases (52). He finished fourth in on-base percentage (.433) and OPS (.986) and fifth in stolen bases (10). De La Rosa recorded 12 multi-hit games and hit safely in 19 of 24 games.
De La Rosa, 20, was signed by Washington as an International Free Agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on July 2, 2018.
The FredNats improved to 25-22 with a win last night in Fayetteville and are just 1.5 games out of first place in the Carolina League North Division. RHP Andry Lara (1-2, 6.67 ERA) will toe the rubber for Fredericksburg vs. RHP Bryant Salgado (2-3, 5.35 ERA) for Fayetteville tonight.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
