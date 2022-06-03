Another Day, Another W

The Woodies win their 8th game in their last 10 appearances tonight in Kinston. Behind strong pitching and hitting. Robby Ahlstrom threw for six innings giving up 6 hits and only 1 run. He also had 4 strikeouts. Jose Corniell came in at the top of the 7th allowing no runs and striking out two. The Woodies also out hit the Charleston RiverDogs eight hits to six. Runs coming from Daniel Mateo who hit a 2-run homerun in the bottom of the second to give the Wood Ducks a 2-1 lead. They tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the 6th on an RBI single from Maximo Acosta and then a sac fly from Ian Moller. The Woodies win the ball game four runs to one.

The Wood Ducks (23-25) and Charleston RiverDogs (32-16) continue their series tomorrow, on Friday, June 3rd, with the Woodies leading the series 2-1, as the first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

