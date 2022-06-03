Vernon Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for May

Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Austin Vernon

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Austin Vernon has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday afternoon. The right-hander joins outfielder Dru Baker, who was the league's player of the month in April, as monthly award winners this season for the RiverDogs. Vernon was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for May 16-22.

The 6'6 Vernon posted a 0.44 ERA in five relief outings during the month. He allowed just nine hits and one earned run in 20.1 innings while walking six and striking out 34. Vernon held opponents to a .129 average while striking out 15.1 batters per nine innings

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Vernon in the 10th round of the 2021 draft out of North Carolina Central University. He is one of three players in that program's history to be taken in the MLB Draft. Following the draft, he pitched in five games for the FCL Rays, allowing just one run on four hits in 11.1 innings. The native of Raleigh has tallied 60 strikeouts in 40.1 professional innings.

The RiverDogs will continue their current road trip with game four against the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The team trails the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by three games in the race for a first half title in the Carolina League South Division. The half concludes on June 23, at which point the leader in each division clinches a playoff berth.

