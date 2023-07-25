Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.25 vs Carolina

July 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

RHP Mack Anglin has been activated from the IL and placed on the Fireflies active roster

RHP Emmanuel Reyes has been added to Columbia's active roster

RHP Andres Diaz has been placed on the ACL Royals active roster

RHP Ben Hernandez will switch his jersey from 21 to #18. Mack Anglin will wear jersey #21. Emmanuel Reyes will wear jersey #28.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

----

The Fireflies kick-off a series with a 7:05 pm tilt with the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 2.57 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Carolina sends RHP Yujanyer Herrera (3-4, 4.29 ERA) to the hill.

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at Segra Park. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

FIREFLIES LOSE 5-0 IN RAIN SHORTENED GAME: The Fireflies bats fell silent and a four-run first inning was all the Pelicans needed as Columbia fell 5-0 in a rain shortened, five-inning game Sunday at Pelicans Ballpark.Rain was the theme of the night as the game began in a 12-minute delay and after just under two hours of game time, the rain again pelted the field to finalize the game. Myrtle Beach got the scoring done in the first inning as they had nine batters face Mauricio Veliz (L, 1-5). Veliz ended up giving up four hits and a walk. That combined with two errors allowed four Pelicans to score, which gave them the runs they needed to win the game.

PITCHING PICKING UP: After allowing 13 runs in the series opener to the Pelicans, the Fireflies pitching staff has locked things down, winning four-consecutive games while allowing only three runs in the process. The Fireflies spun back-to-back shutouts Friday and Saturday and held Myrtle Beach scoreless in a season-best 23.2 innings. During the stretch of games, they've gotten some great starts including four scoreless from Ben Hernandez, three scoreless from Hunter Patteson in his debut and a season-best 6.2 scoreless from Ryan Ramsey Saturday.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 1.90 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling two scoreless innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.21 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

SCORING POSITION NOT SCORING: After an 0-6 outing with runners in scoring position in Sunday's game, the Fireflies finished the last series 6-47 (.128) with runners threatening. Despite the poor marks with runners in scoring position, Columbia was able to win the series on the road 4-2 thanks to some stellar pitching performances.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: The Fireflies were 3/3 in save opportunites against the Pelicans with two saves of more than two innings pitched for Ben Sears. Columbia's bullpen has converted each of its last 11 save opportunities dating back to June 10. During that run, the Fireflies have gotten saves from five different pitchers Cooper McKeehan (4), Ben Sears (3), Wesley Scott (2), Oscar Rayo (1) and Chazz Martinez (1).

IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: The Fireflies are playing their 90th game of 131 games, meaning they've made their way to the final third of the season. Columbia has a 48-41 record with 41 games remaining, meaning the club needs only 18 more wins this season to clinch their first above .500 season in franchise history.

HURLING HERNANDEZ: Ben Hernandez is working in his third season in Columbia. The 2020 2nd round pick was activated off the injured list at the start of July.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2023

Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 7.25 vs Carolina - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.