Late Rally Falls Short Tuesday vs Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies scored three in the seventh and eighth, but weren't able to mount a comeback as they fell 6-5 Tuesday night vs the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park.

Erick Pena started the rally, hammering his 10th homer of the season. The lefty smoked the ball 109 MPH off his bat and it traveled 452 feet before it hit the roof of the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar in right-center field.

Columbia came out charging in the eighth. Omar Hernandez singled to lead off the inning before Austin Charles doubled to set things up for a Brett Squires two RBI single. Squires now leads the team with 38 RBI and helped cut the Carolina lead to 6-5. Squires ended the inning on third after Lizandro Rodriguez flew out to right field and then Squires jumped over catcher Jose Sibrian to dodge a tag, but missed home plate.

It didn't take long for Carolina to counter though. Luke Adams started the second with a walk and came around on a Jose Sibrian two bagger to the right-center gap that tied the game 1-1. With two outs, Jesus Chirinos singled to score Sibrian and give the Mudcats the lead.

The Mudcats added a run in the third. Daniel Guilarte and Luis Lara hit back-to-back singles off Ben Hernandez to start the frame. Hernandez hit Jose Sibrian with a pitch to load the bases with one out and then Luis Castillo splintered a sacrifice fly to right field to score Guilarte and push Carolina's lead to 3-1.

In the sixth, the Mudcats got the insurance they needed to put away the game. Jace Avina led the inning off with a double against Eduardo Herrera. With two outs, the Mudcats bats got hot again, getting back-to-back singles from Tayden Hall and Daniel Guilarte before Luis Lara laced a bases clearing triple to right center to put Carolina up 6-2. Herrera left the game after recording only two outs and allowing three runs.

Columbia jumped on top first. Austin Charles legged out a two out infield single then stole second. After a Brett Squires walk, Daniel Vazquez hit a single that bounced off the bag at second to score Charles and drive in Vazquez's 30th RBI of the season, breaking the scoreless tie.

Columbia continues their series with the Mudcats tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Shane Panzini (1-7, 3.93 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Alexander Vallecillo (1-2, 4.02 ERA).

Tomorrow is a Whiteclaw Wednesday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $5 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw Seltzer while at the ballpark. It's also a Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday where fans can bring their dogs to the game for free. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

