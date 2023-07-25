Ballers' Offense Falls Flat in Series Opening 5-1 Loss to Delmarva Tuesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Three hits and one run in nine innings of baseball proved to be not enough for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (46-44) who fell, 5-1, to the Delmarva Shorebirds (40-49) Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Drew McDaniel (L, 3-7) turned in a dependable night with six innings and six strikeouts, walking one and allowing two runs on six hits. RHP Horacio Andujar relieved McDaniel in the seventh, allowing one run on three hits, striking out a trio of Shorebirds.

Delmarva struck first in the top of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead after just one pitch from McDaniel that resulted in a Stiven Acevedo solo home run to left field. Acevedo's sixth blast of the season set the tone for the Shorebirds' night of offense.

Jhoneiker Betancourt provided the only run of the night for the Ballers with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, scoring Mario Camilletti and knotting the score at 1-1 after one inning.

Acevedo's hot night at the plate continued with his second RBI in as many plate appearances in the top of the third. The leadoff batter's sacrifice fly that scored Luis Gonzalez handed the Shorebirds a 2-1 lead after three.

18-year-old Samuel Basallo contributed with an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double, scoring Acevedo and pushing Delmarva's lead to 3-1.

A pair of wild pitches off the arms of Ballers RHPs Connor Pellerin and Zach Cable only contributed more to the night for the visitors, scoring Angel Tejada and Adam Crampton to hand the Shorebirds a 5-1 advantage, a lead too large for Kannapolis to overtake.

LHP Shane Murphy gets the start in the second of six games on the week between the Cannon Ballers and Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch is set for 12:05 in the Camp Day game on Wednesday.

