Mudcats Open Road Trip with 6-5 Victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Tayden Hall, Daniel Guilarte, Luis Lara and Jose Sibrian each had two hits with Hall driving in one, Guilarte scoring twice, Lara driving in two with his first triple of the season and Sibrian driving in one as the Carolina Mudcats earned a road trip opening 6-5 victory versus the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday night at Segra Park.

The Mudcats (14-10, 47-40) were originally down 1-0 after the first before getting two across in the second and one in the third to take an early 3-1 lead. Sibrian drove in the first of the three Carolina runs with a RBI double in the second, Jesus Chirinos drove in the second with a RBI single in that same second inning and Luis Castillo had a sac fly in the third. Carolina then added three more runs in the sixth with a Hall RBI single and Lara's triple while taking a 6-2 lead.

Columbia (13-12, 48-42) pitchers Ben Hernandez and reliever Eduardo Herrera combined to allow all six Carolina runs with Hernandez (L, 0-1) allowed three over his five inning start and Hernandez giving up three runs while recording just two outs in the sixth.

Carolina led 6-2 after six, but the Fireflies later came back with one in the seventh on an Erick Pena home run and two in the eighth on a Brett Squires two-run single while getting within one of the lead at 6-5.

Reliever Chase Costello allowed the Squires home run and one other run in the fifth, but ended up with the victory after going through three and 1/3 with two runs (one earned) on two hits. Costello (W, 5-1) also walked one and struck out five in the victory.

Reliever Jeison Pena allowed the two runs in the eighth, but escaped with the lead after getting a double play that saw Luis Castillo catch a fly out and throw out Squires at home to end the threat. Squires initially jumped over the tag of Sibrian, but missed home and was eventually tagged out. Pena (S, 1) then pitched around a walk while working a scoreless ninth.

The Mudcats took a 1-0 lead in the six-game road series with the Tuesday night victory. The series will continue on Wednesday night in Columbia with RHP Alexander Vallecillo scheduled to start for Carolina.

HOME RUNS:

Columbia: Peña (10, 7th inning off Costello, 0 on, 2 out).

STOLEN BASES:

Carolina: Adams (26, 2nd base off Regalado/Hernandez, O).

Columbia: Charles (5, 2nd base off Herrera/Sibrian); Usher (11, 2nd base off Herrera/Sibrian).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lara, CF (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Guilarte, SS (Carolina): 2-for-5, 2 R

Peña, CF (Columbia): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Squires, 1B (Columbia): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Herrera (Carolina): 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Costello (W, 5-1) (Carolina): 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Regalado (Columbia): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Wallace (Columbia): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

Fireflies 1st (Fireflies 1, Mudcats 0) -- Jean Ramirez strikes out swinging. Omar Hernandez grounds out, Luke Adams to Tayden Hall. Austin Charles singles to shallow center field. Austin Charles steals 2nd base. Brett Squires walks. Daniel Vazquez singles to shallow center field, Austin Charles scores; Brett Squires to 3rd. Daniel Vazquez caught stealing 2nd base, Jose Sibrian to Daniel Guilarte. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 2, Fireflies 1) -- Luke Adams walks. Jose Sibrian doubles to right-center field, Luke Adams scores. Luis Castillo grounds out, Lizandro Rodriguez to Brett Squires, Jose Sibrian to 3rd. Jace Avina walks. Jesus Chirinos singles through the hole at shortstop, Jose Sibrian scores; Jace Avina to 2nd. Gregory Barrios flies out to Daniel Vazquez. Tayden Hall flies out to Levi Usher. (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 3, Fireflies 1) -- Daniel Guilarte singles up the middle. Luis Lara singles to center field, Daniel Guilarte to 2nd. Luke Adams pops out to Omar Hernandez. Jose Sibrian hit by pitch, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd; Luis Lara to 2nd. Luis Castillo out on a sacrifice fly to Levi Usher, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luis Lara to 3rd. Jace Avina pops out to Daniel Vazquez. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Fireflies 5th (Mudcats 3, Fireflies 2) -- Lizandro Rodriguez singles to right-center field. Roger Leyton reaches on a fielder's choice, fielded by Gregory Barrios. fielding error by Gregory Barrios. Erick Pena walks, Roger Leyton to 2nd. Levi Usher strikes out swinging. Jean Ramirez grounds out, Chase Costello to Tayden Hall, Lizandro Rodriguez scores; Roger Leyton to 3rd; Erick Pena to 2nd. Omar Hernandez flies out to Jace Avina. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 6, Fireflies 2) -- Pitcher Change: Eduardo Herrera replaces Ben Hernandez. Jace Avina doubles to left-center field. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging. Gregory Barrios flies out to Erick Pena, Jace Avina to 3rd. Tayden Hall singles through the hole at second base, Jace Avina scores. Daniel Guilarte singles to left field, Tayden Hall to 2nd. Luis Lara triples to right-center field, Tayden Hall scores; Daniel Guilarte scores. Pitcher Change: Nicholas Regalado replaces Eduardo Herrera. Luke Adams walks. Luke Adams steals 2nd base.Luis Lara caught stealing home, Omar Hernandez to Lizandro Rodriguez to Omar Hernandez. (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Fireflies 7th (Mudcats 6, Fireflies 3) -- Lizandro Rodriguez grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Tayden Hall. Roger Leyton struck out looking. Erick Pena hits a home run to right-center field on a 0-1 pitch. Levi Usher singles to left-center field. Jean Ramirez struck out looking. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Fireflies 8th (Mudcats 6, Fireflies 5) -- Pitcher Change: Jeison Pena replaces Chase Costello. Omar Hernandez singles to left-center field. Austin Charles doubles to left-center field, Omar Hernandez to 3rd. Brett Squires singles to right field, Omar Hernandez scores; Austin Charles scores; Brett Squires to 2nd. Daniel Vazquez pops out to Tayden Hall in foul territory. Wild pitch by Jeison Pena, Brett Squires to 3rd. Lizandro Rodriguez flies into double play, Luis Castillo to Jose Sibrian, Brett Squires out at home. (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

