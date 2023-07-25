Fireflies to Host BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Healthy Kids Day

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced they'll be hosting a BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Healthy Kids Day at Segra Park Saturday August 12. The Fireflies will have members of their staff teach elementary and middle school children how to live a healthy lifestyle and how athletes take care of their bodies. The camp will be on the field from 9 am-11 am and is free for the first 200 elementary school and middle school children to sign up.

Fireflies Athletic Trainer Nevan Dominguez, Strength and Conditioning Coach Ted Elsner and Nutritionist Melissa Stewart will have a general session where they teach the children how professional athletes prepare their bodies to compete at the highest level. After the general session, the children will be split up into different groups to go to more in-depth stations.

After participating in stations on the field, the kids will have one final opportunity to run the bases to close out the camp. Cleats are not permitted to be worn during the camp.

The Fireflies return home to end the month with a six-game set against the Carolina Mudcats July 25-30. The homestand will have our Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night Saturday the 29 and will include a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union July 28. Tickets for the homestand are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

