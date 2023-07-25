Loftin Swipes History, Baez Tenth Inning Swing Walks off Woodpeckers in Extras

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (41-49, 11-13 2nd Half) kicked off the start of a 13-game homestand in a big way Tuesday night, walking off the Down East Wood Ducks (48-38, 11-14 2nd Half) 3-2 on a tenth inning hit from Luis Baez at Segra Stadium. Jackson Loftin also swiped history in the game, setting the all-time franchise record for most stolen bases in a single season.

Loftin clinched the record quickly after drawing a walk against Dylan MacLean leading off the first inning. With Baez at the plate in a two-strike count, Loftin broke for second base and made it safely without a throw. His 37th stolen bag of the year surpassed Myles Straw's previous franchise high from the 2017 Buies Creek Astros season.

Loftin didn't bask in the accomplishment for long, quickly turning for third and swiping another base for his 38th of the year. Then moments later with the lefty MacLean turning his back to third, Loftin dashed for the plate and dove under a sweeping tag by catcher Ian Moller, stealing home for a 1-0 lead.

Luis Angel Rodriguez kept the one-run lead intact over five innings of shutout work on the mound. The left-hander and Rule 5 selection by the Astros last winter allowed just two runners to reach on a single and a walk, plus struck out seven.

In the bottom of the fifth, Loftin reached again on a single and made it to third on a hit from Baez and a Tyler Whitaker walk. Luis Encarnacion promptly delivered the bases-load sacrifice-fly for the 2-0 lead.

Both runs proved critical as Down East bounced back to tie the game against Jose Nodal with runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Nodal recovered with a scoreless eighth and ninth, retiring the final six hitters he faced to help force extras.

Kasey Ford (W, 1-1) entered from the bullpen in the tenth and prevented the free runner from scoring. He struck out Yenci Pena, got Zion Bannister to fly out, and coaxed a groundout out of Erick Alvarez to end the frame.

The walk-off moment arrived quickly in the bottom of the tenth with Baez at the plate and Loftin the free runner at second base. The 19-year-old prospect lifted a pitch from Wyatt Sparks (L, 4-1) over the head of Bannister in right-field for a single and the 3-2 victory. Loftin scored all three of Fayetteville runs in the club's first walk-off victory of the season.

The series continues Wednesday morning with first pitch scheduled for an early 11:05 AM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Tyler Guilfoil (3-1, 2.31 ERA) and Down East will counter with RHP Aiden Curry (5-2, 2.41 ERA).

