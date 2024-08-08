Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 8.8

August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-3, 4.56 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Carlton Perkins (1-1, 15.43 ERA).

KULASINGAM SHINES IN PROFESSIONAL DEBUT: The Fireflies got a strong debut from first baseman Sam Kulasingam who drove in two RBI and scored a run in a 6-3 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday evening at Segra Park. Columbia jumped out in a big way in the first. Erick Torres, Blake Mitchell and Austin Charles led the game off with base knocks. Mitchell's single scored Torres to break the scoreless tie and after a Derlin Figueroa walk, Sam Kulasingam rolled a single up the gut in his first pro at-bat to score Mitchell and Charles and push Columbia's lead to 3-0. Kulasingam struck again in the fourth for Columbia. He slapped a single to right and advanced to second on a Tanner McDougal balk to set the table for the bottom of the order. Jhonny Perdomo sacrificed the first baseman to third and then a wild pitch scored Kulasingam to double Columbia's lead to 4-2.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After five innings of one-run baseball Wednesday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.14 ERA this season, which is good for the fifth-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Frisco RoughRiders (3.14 ERA), the Down East Wood Ducks (3.10 ERA), the Midland RockHounds (2.92 ERA) and the Harrisburg Senators (2.79 ERA).

FIGUEROA FIGURING IT OUT: Derlin Figueroa mashed out of the gates this year, hitting .274 with six homers and 30 RBI in his first 45 games in April and May. Then, from June 1-July 25, the super utility player hit .163 with two homers and nine RBI. It appears he's snapping out of his funk though. Figueroa is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. He's hitting .304 on the run with a homer and five RBI. That's not all, he's brought the power with him, luanching five doubles and a homer on the stretch. All-in-all, Figueroa is slashing .304/.467/.652 since July 30.

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings (8 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 2.00 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he hasn't allowed a single hit in his last four outings. On the run he is 3-0 with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in four RBI, giving him 51 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, the Fireflies and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were the only South Division teams to play a game due to the rammifications of Hurricane Debbie rearing through the Carolinas. With Columbia's win, they moved to just 1.5 gmaes behind Charleston and they distanced themselves from Myrtle Beach by one complete game. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies are just one game back of having the best record in the South Division for the entire season.

CHANGING THINGS UP: Yesterday, the Fireflies processed four roster moves, adding first baseman Sam Kulasingam and reliever Zachary Cawyer, sending Aldrin Lucas to the ACL and placing Blake Wolters on the development list.

