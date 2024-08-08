Freili Encarnacion Shines in 5-3 Salem Win

August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Gritty wins have been the Red Sox modus operandi this season. After a walk-off win in ten innings to start the series, Wednesday night was no exception. Timely hitting was the story, propelling the Sox to a fifth consecutive victory.

Danny Kirwin was lights out for the Red Sox in his start. The righty out of Rider amassed five strikeouts without an earned run and just one hit. He faced the minimum in the first, second, and fourth innings. The Shorebirds tallied an unearned run in the third on an RBI-single from Orioles No. 9 prospect Braylin Tavera after Maikol Hernandez reached on a fielding error by Red Sox third baseman and No. 18 prospect Antonio Anderson, putting the Shorebirds in front 1-0.

Early offense was sparse for Salem after nothing came of No. 12 Red Sox prospect Franklin Arias's leadoff single in the first.

That changed in the fourth, when Antonio Anderson led off with a walk, followed by Nelly Taylor Jr.'s second double in as many nights to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Freili Encarnacion hit them both in with a 2-RBI single to put the Sox in front 2-1.

The Shorebirds had their chance in the fifth, jumping on Red Sox reliever Denis Regiuillo. Kevin Gurrero walked before Aneudis Mordan doubled. A baserunning blunder cost Delmarva as Gurrero was thrown out at the plate on a fielder's choice from Maikol Hernandez. The Shorebirds would strand two runners in scoring position without bringing in a run.

Both teams went down quietly in the sixth and seventh. The lone hit was a single by Antonio Anderson. Delmarva sat down in three once again in the eighth before Salem took control in the home half.

Franklin Arias worked a one-out walk before Red Sox No. 7 prospect Nazzan Zanetello was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on. Anderson grounded out, advancing the runners into scoring position. Nelly Taylor Jr. put what should have been the third out into play, but his speed allowed him to reach on an E4, scoring Anderson to make it 3-1.

Taylor Jr. swiped second with Zanetello on third, setting the table once again for Freili Encarnacion who came through in the clutch with another 2-RBI single to give the Red Sox what would be much needed insurance, making it 5-1.

With Nathanteal Cruz on thebump to close things out for the Sox, Delmarva was sure to make things interesting in the ninth. Thomas Sosa got it going with a one-out single and was followed up by two more base hits from Stiven Acevedo and Jake Cunningham respectively to make it 5-2.

Acevedo stole second, putting a pair in scoring position, allowing Gurrero to bring in one more with an RBI-groundout to make it 5-3. Despite the late heroics, it wasn't enough to mount the comeback and the eighth inning surge from the Sox proved to be the difference.

The two teams face off once again on Thursday night in Salem for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.