Shorebirds and Red Sox Postponed on Thursday

August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: Tonight's game against the Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings long.

Delmarva's next scheduled game will be on Friday, August 9 at 7:05 p.m.

