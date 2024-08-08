Shorebirds and Red Sox Postponed on Thursday
August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALEM, VA: Tonight's game against the Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings long.
Delmarva's next scheduled game will be on Friday, August 9 at 7:05 p.m.
Check out the Delmarva Shorebirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Game Postponed - Down East Wood Ducks
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 8.8 - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds and Red Sox Postponed on Thursday - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Doubleheaders Scheduled for August 9th & 11th at Segra Stadium - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.