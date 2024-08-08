hursday's Game Suspended with Fireflies in Front 5-2
August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
Columbia, SC - Thursday night's game at Segra Park started and ended with rain, as the game began with a one hour and nine minute rain delay and closed out heading to the bottom of the third as the tarp again went on the field with the Fireflies leading 5-2. The game will be resumed tomorrow as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 pm. Gates for the contests will open at 4:45.
The first game will be nine innings long picking back up in the third and then the second game will be a seven inning contest.
Columbia's offense started on a roll, adding more in the second inning. Lizandro Rodriguez started the frame with a lead-off single and Erick Torres walked to set the table for Blake Mitchell's 14th blast of the season to put the Fireflies in front 5-2.
The Kannapolis lead didn't stand long. The Fireflies got three-consecutive hits from Blake Mitchell, Austin Charles and Derlin Figueroa to load the bases before a Carlton Perkins wild pitch allowed Mitchell to score to tie the game. After a Hyunchan Um walk loaded the bases again, Sam Kulasingam lined a sacrifice fly to deep center to plate Charles and put the Fireflies in front 2-1.
The next inning, TJ McCants smacked a solo homer in his first Carolina League at-bat to tie the game 2-2.
George Wolkow broke things open in the top of the first inning. The Kannapolis outfielder slapped his ninth homer of the season to push the visitors in front 1-0.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-6, 3.35 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Jake Peppers (4-5, 4.03 ERA).
Tomorrow, The Fireflies are partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes to bring hockey to the Midlands! Come to Segra Park early as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica Carolina Hurricanes jersey thanks to Nucor and we'll have a post-game teddy bear toss for charity. Plus, get to the ballpark early to enjoy our summer happy hour. Pre-game domestic drafts are available for only $5.
