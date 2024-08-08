Game Postponed

August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - Today's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Myrtle Beach Pelicans is postponed due to inclement weather and the forecasted rain due to Hurricane Debby. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader in Myrtle Beach at a date and time to be determined.

The tentative schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:

Friday 8/9 - Doubleheader starting at 5pm

Saturday 8/10 - Single game starting at 5pm

Sunday 8/11 - Doubleheader starting at 1pm

Fans who had tickets for tonight's game can now exchange those for any remaining 2024 Wood Ducks regular season home game by calling the front office at 252-686-5164 or visiting the Wood Ducks Ticket Booth the day of the game they would like to attend.

The Wood Ducks front office Office will be open until 3:00 pm today if you would like to call to exchange your tickets today. Please call 252-686-5164.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

