RiverDogs and Augusta Canceled by Rain Thursday Night
August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up as there are already five games scheduled over the next three days and the teams do not meet again this season. A doubleheader, featuring a pair of seven-inning contests, remains scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00.
Fans with tickets dated for Thursday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2024 regular season game within 72 hours. A ticket dated for Friday will be good for entry to both contests.
The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.
