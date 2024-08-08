RiverDogs and Augusta Canceled by Rain Thursday Night

August 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up as there are already five games scheduled over the next three days and the teams do not meet again this season. A doubleheader, featuring a pair of seven-inning contests, remains scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00.

Fans with tickets dated for Thursday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2024 regular season game within 72 hours. A ticket dated for Friday will be good for entry to both contests.

