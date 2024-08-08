Doubleheaders Scheduled for August 9th & 11th at Segra Stadium

The Woodpeckers have scheduled two doubleheaders on Friday, August 9th and Sunday, August 11th after Hurricane Debby forced the postponement of the first three games of the homestand against the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats. Friday's first game will be the makeup of Tuesday's game and will start at 5:05 p.m. Sunday's first game will be the makeup of Wednesday's game and will start at 2:05 p.m. The second game of both days will start approximately 45 minutes after game 1 ends. All games of each doubleheader will be seven innings. Gates will open an hour before first pitch for the general public while season ticket holders can still get in 15 minutes early. Tickets for Friday and Sunday get you both games of each doubleheader.

There is no change to Saturday's game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. At this time, there is no rescheduled date for Thursday's game. First Responders Night will move to Thursday, August 22nd and the same deal applies. The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, August 9th

Gates - 4:05 p.m.

Game 1 (7 innings) - 5:05 p.m.

Game 2 (7 innings) - Begins approximately 45 minutes after Game 1

Saturday, August 10th

Gates - 6:05 p.m.

First Pitch (9 innings) - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 11th

Gates - 1:05 p.m.

Game 1 (7 innings) - 2:05 p.m.

Game 2 (7 innings) - Begins approximately 45 minutes after Game 1

This weekend is still loaded with great promotions! Friday night is Nightmare on Hay Street. Dress up for the occasion! Kids can trick-or-treat around the concourse at a variety of stations, presented by Sam's Club! Following the conclusion of game two, we'll have another postgame fireworks show themed to Halloween music! Saturday is Arts in the Ballpark, presented by DistiNCtly Fayetteville! The team will be wearing special on-field jerseys designed by local artist Brandon Dean Johnson that have his colorful creatures 'The Hoodlins' on it. Jerseys will be auctioned off both in-game and online. ALSO, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a 'color your own' cap and a package of markers! Finally, Sunday is Dino Day! Ed's Dinosaurs Live will be at the park with his crew of Dino's. They'll be wandering the park engaging with fans and one will even throw out the first pitch! Following the game, kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield.

Fans can exchange their tickets for any of this week's postponed games by calling our front office at 910-339-1989 or by visiting the ballpark at Segra Stadium. To purchase tickets for the weekend, click HERE and choose your seats! We'll see you at the ballpark for five games this weekend!

