Columbia Fireflies Game Notes August 26 vs Salem

August 26, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







RODRIGUEZ HITS WALK-OFF WINNER AGAIN: The Fireflies used a late hit from Lizandro Rodriguez to win again 8-7 vs the Salem Red Sox in the 13th inning Thursday night at Segra Park. Rodriguez singled to left to score Cayden Wallace from second to win the longest game for Columbia this season in both innings (13) and time (3:52). Columbia (27-22) tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the 12th as Carter Jensen drew his third walk of the game, this time with the bases loaded in a 3-2 count. The Red Sox (24-26) edged ahead after Guillermo Quintana committed an error in the top of the 12th to score Tyler Miller. Jack Aldrich (W, 4-0) cruised through extras for the Fireflies, spinning three innings without allowing a hit. The southpaw struckout four without giving up an earned run.

RODRIGUEZ IS ROLLING: After going hitless in his first two games in Columbia, infielder Lizandro Rodriguez has been on a tear, hitting in nine consecutive games. During the run, Rodriguez is 13-32 (.406) at the plate with three doubles, a homer and four RBI. Only one Fireflies player has a hitting streak longer than nine games this season, Guillermo Quintana, who had a 10-game streak June 24-July 8.

JAMMING JEAN: Outfielder Jean Ramirez is known for his propensity to reach base safely. The speedster leads the team with a .285 average and has stolen a team-high 34 stolen bags this season, but recently, he's also added a power stroke. Yesterday, Ramirez became the first player in team history to homer in three consecutive games when he smashed his sixth blast of the season to right field. The last player in the franchise to homer in three consecutive games was Michael Katz, who did so in four straight games July 25-28, 2015.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES?: After trudging to the finish line of the first-half of the season with a Carolina League-worst 18-48 record, the Fireflies burst onto the scene in the second-half, sweeping Augusta after taking two of the first three games with the RiverDogs to begin the second slate 8-1. Since then, the Fireflies have a 20-21 record (.487) and are 3.5 games back of first place. Columbia's elimination number is 13 with 15 games remaining. Columbia has now won three series this season, and all three series (at Augusta June 28-July 3, at Myrtle Beach August 9-14 and vs Kannapolis August 16-21) have come in the second half.

SWING AND A MISS: Lefty Marlin Willis accomplished a feat that most professionals only joke about through their career. The Georgia native fanned four hitters in the eighth inning Thursday. It was the first time a pitcher has struckout four batters in one inning while wearing a Fireflies uniform. Willis has been on a tear in the second half of the season, punching out 23 hitters in 12 innings to spin a 2.53 ERA in nine games.

100 CLUB: Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies.

SOUTHPAW SIZZLES: After spinning his first quality start Wednesday night vs Salem, Frank Mozzicato has put together an impressive last three outings, spinning 15 innings while allowing only two earned runs (1.20 ERA). During the stretch, the Connecticut native has punched out 20 batters (12 K/9 IP).

