Pitchers Arielbi Gonzalez and Yerlin Rodriguez Assigned to Carolina

August 26, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of RHP Arielbi Gonzalez to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue, and the transfer of RHP Yerlin Rodriguez to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Gold.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with two on MiLB rehab (No. 34 Logan Henderson & No. 22 Max Lazar)

In summary: 8/26: RHP Arielbi Gonzalez transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Blue.

8/26: RHP Yerlin Rodriguez transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.

Gonzalez will wear jersey No. 44; Rodriguez will wear jersey No. 24.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.