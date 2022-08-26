Pitchers Arielbi Gonzalez and Yerlin Rodriguez Assigned to Carolina
August 26, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of RHP Arielbi Gonzalez to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Blue, and the transfer of RHP Yerlin Rodriguez to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League's Brewers Gold.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with two on MiLB rehab (No. 34 Logan Henderson & No. 22 Max Lazar)
In summary: 8/26: RHP Arielbi Gonzalez transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Blue.
8/26: RHP Yerlin Rodriguez transferred to Carolina from ACL Brewers Gold.
Gonzalez will wear jersey No. 44; Rodriguez will wear jersey No. 24.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2022
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes August 26 vs Salem - Columbia Fireflies
- Pitchers Arielbi Gonzalez and Yerlin Rodriguez Assigned to Carolina - Carolina Mudcats
- FredNats Announce Pair of Executive Promotions - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Woodpeckers Announce Sponsorship of the Big Tiny Project - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Salem Red Sox Announce Details for Annual Hockey Night - Salem Red Sox
- Coffey Slams Door on Mudcats Late to Seal 4-3 Victory for Ballers - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- RiverDogs Take out Frustration on Woodpeckers in Lopsided Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Drop Thursday Night's Game with GreenJackets 10-8 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Rodriguez Hits Walk-Off Winner Again - Columbia Fireflies
- Augusta Wins 60th Game of the Season - Augusta GreenJackets
- GreenJackets Hold off Pelicans to Regain Series Edge - Augusta GreenJackets
- Jackson Holliday Doubles, Drives in Two in Debut; 'Birds Fall in Extras to Hillcats - Delmarva Shorebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.