FredNats Announce Pair of Executive Promotions

August 26, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA- The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the promotions of Tory Goodman to their new Vice President of Partnerships and David Woodard to Vice President of Ticket Sales and Operations.

Goodman started with the Fredericksburg Nationals as their Director of Partnerships when the team moved from Woodbridge in 2019. He previously spent four seasons with the Jackson Generals, the former double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their sales and ticketing department.

"Tory has truly turned Virginia Credit Union Stadium into a network for the business community in Fredericksburg," stated Nick Hall, Executive Vice President with the club. "His leadership with the staff and reputation in the community made this the sensible next step for the continued success of the FredNats sponsorship, partnership and marketing department."

During his time with the FredNats, Goodman has overseen all corporate partnership initiatives. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities at the stadium, please contact him at tgoodman@frednats.com.

Woodard joined the Fredericksburg Nationals in 2020 as their Director of Ticketing. David previously worked for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

"For the second consecutive season, the FredNats will finish near the top of all of Single-A in attendance and ticket sales." said Hall. "This is not only a testament to the community of Fredericksburg, but also the ticket department, which has been led and navigated by Dave. He has fully turned our stadium to a destination not just for people in Fredericksburg, but for Minor League Baseball fans across the country."

Woodard has overseen all ticketing operations in his two seasons with the FredNats. To secure season tickets for 2023, please contact dwoodard@frednats.com to learn more about the Ticket Deposit Program.

"We have seen some of the best talent across the country come to Fredericksburg both on the field and our offices. We are excited to make these internal promotions and believe that both Dave and Tory will play major roles in the long term success of baseball right here in Fredericksburg," said Hall.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.