Woodpeckers Announce Sponsorship of the Big Tiny Project

August 26, 2022







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are sponsoring The Big Tiny Project, an initiative to support homeless and at-risk veterans. The Big Tiny Project, created by the Fayetteville-based nonprofit Off-Road Outreach, is a planned tiny home community designed to be a bridge between being on the street and permanent housing. All services will be free of charge to veterans.

The Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program donated $10,000 to The Big Tiny Project to cover the renovation of three 290-square-foot tiny homes that will house homeless and at-risk veterans. Other sponsors of The Big Tiny Project include Lowe's, Wells Fargo, the All-Veteran Group, U.S. Veterans Corps, Window World and ServiceSource.

The purpose of The Big Tiny Project is to provide up to 180 days of bridge housing to homeless and at-risk veterans. The Big Tiny Project will provide on-site support for navigating benefits, identification services, mental and physical health referrals, financial counseling and employment. In addition, veterans can utilize a food pantry, community garden and transportation services. The project is set to be completed by the start of 2023.

"We are incredibly thankful to the Woodpeckers Foundation for their support of The Big Tiny Project," said Stacey Buckner, the director and founder of Off-Road Outreach. "This bridge housing program is long overdue in Fayetteville and will satisfy an immediate need. We can't wait to show the impact this will have on our veterans."

For more information on the Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

