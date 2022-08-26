Woodpeckers Announce Sponsorship of the Big Tiny Project
August 26, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are sponsoring The Big Tiny Project, an initiative to support homeless and at-risk veterans. The Big Tiny Project, created by the Fayetteville-based nonprofit Off-Road Outreach, is a planned tiny home community designed to be a bridge between being on the street and permanent housing. All services will be free of charge to veterans.
The Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program donated $10,000 to The Big Tiny Project to cover the renovation of three 290-square-foot tiny homes that will house homeless and at-risk veterans. Other sponsors of The Big Tiny Project include Lowe's, Wells Fargo, the All-Veteran Group, U.S. Veterans Corps, Window World and ServiceSource.
The purpose of The Big Tiny Project is to provide up to 180 days of bridge housing to homeless and at-risk veterans. The Big Tiny Project will provide on-site support for navigating benefits, identification services, mental and physical health referrals, financial counseling and employment. In addition, veterans can utilize a food pantry, community garden and transportation services. The project is set to be completed by the start of 2023.
"We are incredibly thankful to the Woodpeckers Foundation for their support of The Big Tiny Project," said Stacey Buckner, the director and founder of Off-Road Outreach. "This bridge housing program is long overdue in Fayetteville and will satisfy an immediate need. We can't wait to show the impact this will have on our veterans."
For more information on the Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2022
- Woodpeckers Announce Sponsorship of the Big Tiny Project - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Salem Red Sox Announce Details for Annual Hockey Night - Salem Red Sox
- Coffey Slams Door on Mudcats Late to Seal 4-3 Victory for Ballers - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- RiverDogs Take out Frustration on Woodpeckers in Lopsided Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Drop Thursday Night's Game with GreenJackets 10-8 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Rodriguez Hits Walk-Off Winner Again - Columbia Fireflies
- Augusta Wins 60th Game of the Season - Augusta GreenJackets
- GreenJackets Hold off Pelicans to Regain Series Edge - Augusta GreenJackets
- Jackson Holliday Doubles, Drives in Two in Debut; 'Birds Fall in Extras to Hillcats - Delmarva Shorebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Woodpeckers Stories
- Woodpeckers Announce Sponsorship of the Big Tiny Project
- Losing Streak Ends in Shutout Fashion as Woodpeckers Blank RiverDogs
- Gilbert and Dezenzo Homers Help Woodpeckers Split Doubleheader
- Woodpeckers Prevail in Back-and-Forth Battle With Wood Ducks
- Seven Players from Astros 2022 Draft Class Join Woodpeckers