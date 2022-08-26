Four-Run Third Propels Augusta to Another Victory

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (25-26) held on late to top the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (24-28) for their third win of the week on the road with a 6-5 victory on Friday night.

The scoring began in the top of the third inning when the GreenJackets struck for four runs, starting with a solo home run by Stephen Paolini to make it 1-0 Augusta. They'd up the lead to 2-0 on an RBI single by Ignacio Alvarez followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of David McCabe to give Augusta a 3-0 edge. Kevin Kilpatrick capped off the inning with an RBI triple into the left-center gap to bring home Drake Baldwin, extending the advantage to 4-0.

The Pelicans would get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Moises Ballesteros to make it a 4-1 game after three.

Myrtle Beach grabbed another run in the fourth on a groundout from Reginald Preciado as James Triantos touched home to cut the Augusta lead to 4-2.

The score remained locked at 4-2 into the seventh until the Pelicans inched closer by scoring another run on an RBI single by Ezequiel Pagan to make it a 4-3 game.

But the GreenJackets were able to get the momentum back on their side in the eighth as Francisco Floyd pushed the lead back to three with a two-run single with the bases loaded as the two insurance runs made it 6-3 Augusta.

Things would get interesting in the ninth inning as the Pelicans pulled within one again on a two-run homer by Moises Ballesteros with two outs. But Rob Griswold halted Myrtle Beach after that by striking out Ezequiel Pagan on three pitches to end the game, securing a 6-5 win for the GreenJackets.

Rolddy Muñoz (1-3) earned his first winning decision of the season in relief while Rob Griswold (8) closed out his second game of the week. Myrtle Beach starting pitcher Grant Kipp (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick from the 2022 Draft, Owen Murphy made his debut as the starter and dealt 2.2 innings striking out 5 during his outing, including punching out the side in the second. Francisco Floyd drove in two runs for the second consecutive night with his clutch, two-run single in the eighth inning. Ignacio Alvarez picked up an RBI in his third straight game with his run-producing single in the fourth while Stephen Paolini's sixth home run of the season helped the GreenJackets get their scoring run started.

JR Ritchie is the next Braves draft selection to make his GreenJackets debut as he'll get the starting nod on Saturday for Augusta with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. from Pelicans Ballpark.

