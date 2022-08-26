Salem Red Sox Announce Details for Annual Hockey Night

August 26, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, the low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and Farm Bureau Bank, to host its annual Hockey Night game on Thursday, September 8th.

The evening includes a Teddy Bear Toss after the conclusion of the contest, and will provide fans the opportunity to support the Stand Up 2 Cancer Movement. All Teddy Bears collected will be delivered to the Carilion Children's Hospital and given to a patient in need.

Fans are highly encouraged to bring Teddy Bears due to a shortage of product, but a limited quantity of stuffed animals will be available for purchase at the front gates.

"Hockey night is one of my favorite games due to how much the community gets involved to get behind a great cause," Salem's General Manager Allen Lawrence said. "At the Salem Red Sox we always enjoy supporting Carilion and the wonderful work they are doing to help children."

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Additionally, the night serves as the last Thirsty Thursday and Bark in the Park game for the remainder of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.