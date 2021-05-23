Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis

May 23, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







This afternoon the Columbia Fireflies wrap up their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark at 12:30 pm. Last night, the Fireflies clinched a series win with a 10-4 victory over Kannapolis. Tonight, Columbia's RHP Matt Stil (2-0, 3.72 ERA) toes the rubber against Kannapolis's RHP Chase Solesky (0-2, 6.23 ERA).

---

BATS COME ALIVE AS FIREFLIES CLINCH SERIES VS KANNAPOLIS: The Columbia Fireflies utilized a three-run fourth and seventh to set down the Kannpolis Cannon Ballers 10-4 and clinch a series win Saturday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark. Jake Means was the star of the show for the Fireflies (10-7). The designated hitter launched the Fireflies first homer of the series while finishing the evening 2-5 with three RBI. Means now has a team-leading three homers on the season and has driven in 11 RBI this season. After falling behind 2-0 in the third inning, the bats woke up with a three-run fourth. It all started as Herard Gonzalez ripped a single to right off reliever Bailey Horn (L, 0-1) to score Rubendy Jaquez and usher Maikel Garcia to third. With runners on the corners, Darryl Collins had his own base knock to bring home Garcia. Means closed out the inning with a liner to left to score Gonzalez and give the Fireflies their first lead of the game, 3-2.

YOU'RE STIL THE ONE: The Matt Stil and A.J. Block piggy back group has been dominant this season. The two have combined to spin 21.2 innings in three games this year and have allowed just four runs (1.66 ERA). If that weren't enough, the pair have fanned 37 batters (15.37/9 innings).

HALFWAY TO A DOZEN: Last night, the Cannon Ballers committed six errors, the most in a single game against the Fireflies this season. With those six errors, Kannapolis has 33 on the season, which is second-most to the Fredericksburg Nationals in the Low-A East and the third most (Lake Elsinore) in Low-A baseball. The Fireflies have committed just 13 errors this season, including the three from Friday night. The 13 errors are the second-fewest (Lynchburg) in the Low-A East and the third least (Fresno, 11) in Low-A baseball.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 17 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 4-2 and pitchers have a 2.47 ERA in 51 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 4-4 and has spun an 6.25 ERA through 67.2 innings.

GETTING TO THE PEN: The Fireflies have struggled early in games this season, but as the game progresses their numbers get dynamically better. In the seventh and eighth innings this year, they are outscoring opponents 28-11, including the five runs they scored against Kannapolis Wednesday night. The bullpen has been a big reason for that. This season relievers have a 10-1 record with a 3.01 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 92.2 innings. Walter Pennington and Ismael Aquino have allowed one earned run this season through a combined 13.0 frames and they have notched 20 punchouts to start the season.

MARQUEZ SETS NEW MARK: Last night, Emilio Marquez spun four scoreless innings in relief while setting down nine hitters via the strikeout. The nine punchouts passed A.J. Block's eight for most strikeouts in a single game by a Fireflies pitcher this season. Block was able to accomplish the feat a pair of times so far, once May 6 at Augusta, the other May 12 vs Charleston.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 23, 2021

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.