Series Finale Goes to Fayetteville

May 23, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - Following the walk-off win on Saturday, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) responded with an offensive eruption. A nine-run performance thanks to 13 hits, ended the homestand. The Woodpeckers rolled to a 9-1 victory. The Jackets end up splitting the series and finish 3-3 on the homestand.

Alec Barger got the loss for Augusta despite a terrific outing. He went five innings allowing just one run while striking out six. Brayan De Paula opposed Barger and was just a little bit better. The southpaw completed five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit, and striking out eight for the win.

The Woodpeckers scored first in the 5th inning thanks to a Juan Paulino RBI single. In the 6th inning, it was five runs for Fayetteville, followed by three runs in the 7th. The Woodpeckers batted around in back-to-back innings.

The Jackets scored the lone run of the day in the 6th. Vaughn Grissom singled to score Cam Shepherd. It was part of a 2-for-4 day for the Braves Top 30 Prospect.

Late in the game, Estarlin Rodriguez and James Acuna impressed with scoreless baseball for the last 2.1 innings.

NOTES:

Willie Carter's on-base streak ended at 14 games.

Vaughn Grissom is now hitting .293 on the season.

Justin Yeager allowed his first runs of the season on Sunday. He gave up three in 0.2 innings after not allowing a run in the previous six appearances.

NEXT HOMESTAND: Tuesday, June 1st - 6th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Tuesday, June 8th- 13th vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)

Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 vs Charleston Riverdogs - 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open 6:00pm

"First Responder Tuesday's," presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, News 12/NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7

All Fire, Police, and EMS can receive discounted reserved seating tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

Register to be our Academy Sports and Outdoors First Responder of the Game and receive four (4) tickets, four (4) food vouchers and a $100 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors. Link to Register: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-first-responders

Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open 6:00pm

Join us for the third "Warrior Wednesday" presented by WRDW News-Talk WGAC Augusta

Warrior Wednesday presented today by Galaxy Distribution

o The Jackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last). The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Wednesday, September 8th to benefit Forces United.

Play along with Baseball Bingo presented by Comfort Keepers.

It's the third Silver Jackets Game of 2021 presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy and Comfort Keepers. Fans 60+ can join this great club to join us every Wednesday, to learn more visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets.

Thursday June 3rd, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty. Thursday. Is. Back. Presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tatoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Friday, June 4th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open 6:00pm

First 1,750 fans through the gates can receive a Tin Sign presented by Coca-Cola

90s Night - 90s babies unite! It's 90s night at the ballpark.

Braves BUZZFest - Red Out

"Feature Friday," highlights one beer at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM

Saturday, June 5th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 for the White Claw Pre-game Concert.

$2 Off White Claw from 4:30 until first pitch

2000s Night - Come join us for the new Millenium!

It's the 2nd Booming Fireworks Show of 2021. You don't want to miss it!

Sunday, June 6th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs - 2:05 p.m.

Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!

Bark in the Park - Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark! Presented by Hollywood Feed

Jr. Jackets Kids Club game presented by Best Office Products, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners & Tum-E Yummies. It's FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission this game - not a member register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

New for 2021 on Sunday's, the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games.

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.