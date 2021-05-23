RiverDogs Shut out for First Time in Series-Ending Loss to Wood Ducks

May 23, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, falling to the Down East Wood Ducks 4-0 on Sunday evening at The Joe in front of 3,098 fans. Down East won four of the six games in the series.

The Wood Ducks (13-5) jumped ahead right from the start and never looked back. RiverDogs starter Jose Lopez worked himself into a bases loaded jam with one out after issuing a walk and surrendering a pair of singles. Cody Freeman, Saturday night's hero, put the Wood Ducks on the board with a slow roller to the left of the mound that turned into an RBI fielder's choice. Cristian Inoa followed with a two-run single that made it 3-0.

Down East scored the final run of the night in the fifth inning with help from a RiverDogs error. Jayce Easley opened the frame with a double to the wall in left. He raced into third on the play following a bobble by Alexander Ovalles. Later in the frame, Dustin Harris pushed the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.

Lopez was handed the loss after allowing three runs in 4.0 innings of work. Seth Johnson allowed only an unearned run over 3.1 innings and Angel Felipe finished the game with 1.2 shutout frames. He has yet to allow an earned run this season.

The RiverDogs (9-9) finished the game with five hits. At one point, Down East pitching retired 15 consecutive Charleston hitters. Curtis Mead was able to extend his hitting streak to nine games with a first inning single.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs celebrated their first Perros Santos weekend of the season with help from Berkeley Electric Cooperative. Yajaira Bess, a Berkeley Electric employee, served as a Spanish language public address announcer for both games over the weekend.

The RiverDogs will begin a new six-game series at home by welcoming the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to the Holy City on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the first game of the set. As is the case every Tuesday, it's Dog Day presented by Island Coastal Lager!

All RiverDogs games are broadcast worldwide on riverdogs.com. A television broadcast of all 60 home games during the 2021 season will also be available via MiLB.TV. Games are also available on the MiLB First Pitch app.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.