Martinez Homers as Mudcats Fall 13-3 in Series Finale

DELMARVA - Ernesto Martinez hit his fourth home run of the season and Joe Gray Jr. collected two hits, but the Shorebirds homered three times and scored in double digits for the second straight game while defeating the Mudcats 13-3 in the final game of a six-game series at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, MD on Sunday evening.

The loss clinched a series victory for Delmarva (13-5) as they took the six-game set four games to two. Sunday's loss also came in the final game of a 12-game road trip and dropped Carolina (10-8) to a 5-7 finish in the trip through Down East and Delmarva.

Caden Lemons started and allowed a leadoff home run to Hudson Haskin in the first before giving up a three-run double to Anthony Servideo and a two-run homer to Jordan Westburg in the second. That second inning saw the Shorebirds score six runs while collecting just the two hits. Lemons (0-3, 9.53) allowed both run scoring hits and walked four in the second before leaving the game.

Haskin finished the game a triple shy of the cycle while going 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Shorebirds. Servideo also went 3-for-4 and scored twice while also driving in three runs. Westburg finished 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI in the series clinching win for Delmarva.

Reliever Juan Geraldo took over for Lemons in the second and walked a batter before eventually getting out of the inning. Geraldo stayed on for the third where he gave up a home run to Jordan Cannon. Geraldo also pitched part of the fourth before leaving with the bases loaded. Peyton Long followed and went on to see two of his three inherited runners score.

In all, Geraldo allowed three runs on three hits over an inning and 2/3. Long put up a similar line in his appearance after also working an inning and 2/3 with two runs given up on three hits. Coincidentally, Lemons also went an inning and 2/3 and also gave up three hits. Lemons, however, also saw seven runs score against him while giving up two homers, walking five and totaling one strikeout.

Reliever Evan Reifert went on to work the next two frames for the Mudcats and ended up allowing his first run of the season in the seventh. Reifert also allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three. Infielder Ashton McGee finished the game as a pitcher and ended up facing just four batters while working through a scoreless eighth.

The Mudcats trailed 7-0 before getting a run across in the third on a two-out RBI single from Gray. The Shorebirds, however, quickly answered with a run of their own (Cannon's home run) and led 8-1 going into the fourth. Gray went 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI in the game for Carolina.

Martinez then cut the deficit to six with his solo home run in the fourth. The home run was his fourth of the season giving him a share of the team lead for big flies with Gray. Martinez was 1-for-4 with a home run.

Carolina was down 13-2 before getting their final run across in the ninth when Darrien Miller doubled and scored on a RBI single from Felix Valerio. Miller went 1-for-2 with a double and a run in the loss. Valerio went 1-for-4 with a RBI.

The Mudcats are off on Monday, but will return to action on Tuesday, May 25 versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Five County Stadium.

