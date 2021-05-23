Patience Key in Fireflies Series Finale Victory

Columbia Fireflies center fielder Diego Hernandez

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After another slow offensive start, the Fireflies drew three consecutive walks in the seventh, two with the bases loaded, and took those runs to best Kannapolis 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Herard Gonzalez led the inning with a walk from Garvin Alston (L, 0-2). The former Gamcock then had a throwing error to move Gonzalez to second and allow Rubendy Jaquez to reach base safely. Diego Hernandez was recorded out with a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up before Alston issued free passes to Tyler Tolbert, Darryl Collins and Juan Carlos Negret. The walks to Collins and Negret scored a run to tie the game and then to push the Fireflies (11-7) in front 3-2.

Hernandez started the scoring for Columbia, rolling an infield single to first to score Gonzalez in the fifth to draw the Fireflies within one. It's no surprise that he was involved again when Kannapolis (2-16) allowed an insurance run to come in. He drew a walk and on a passed ball from Victor Torres, Matt Schmidt scampered in to push the Fireflies in front 4-2 in the eighth.

Matt Stil started the game for Columbia and allowed two runs in three innings. The lefty Patrick Smith was able to toss a clean frame before handing the ball to A.J. Block (W, 1-0) who worked four scoreless and fanned six hitters. Block has now allowed just one run through 16 innings while punching out 26 hitters. Nathan Webb (S, 1) came into the game in the ninth and was able to induce a 1-2-3 frame to lead the Fireflies to victory.

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 25 to start a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets, who they split the opening series of the season with. The Fireflies will throw RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 4.50 ERA). Augusta has not yet announced a starter.

