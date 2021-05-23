Flores Sent on Rehab Assignment from Harrisburg

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals have received their first player on a rehabilitation assignment, as infielder Jecksson Flores was added to the roster today from Double-A Harrisburg.

Flores, 27, was placed on the Harrisburg injured list on May 4. He has yet to appear in a game for a Nationals affiliate after signing as a minor league free agent in December of 2019. In nine prior seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization, Flores is a career .258 batter with 579 hits. He spent the 2019 season with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, batting .249 with eight home runs and 52 RBI in 116 games. He will wear uniform number 3, previously worn by outfielder Ricardo Méndez.

