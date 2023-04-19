Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 19 vs Fayetteville

April 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Shane Panzini (0-0, 0.00 ERA) opens up the game for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Michael Knorr (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

Tonight is the first Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesdays. Fans can bring their dogs with them to the game for free with the purchase of a berm ticket. Dogs must have be rabies vaccinated and be leashed at all times. Tonight also marks the return of White Claw Wednesday. All fans can enjoy 16 oz cans of White Claw seltzer for just $5. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

MOZZICATO SETS RECORD IN FIREFLIES WALK-OFF WIN: The Columbia Fireflies were walk-off winners on a record breaking night for starter Frank Mozzicato in a 5-4 victory over Fayetteville Tuesday night at Segra Park.Frank Mozzicato was the story of the game, spinning four scoreless innings and striking out a Fireflies single-game record 13 pitchers. The previous record belonged to Tony Dibrell who fanned 11 hitters in a single game against the Charleston RiverDogs April 26, 2018. The southpaw's night was highlighted by a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts beginning with the second hitter he faced. Columbia's bats exploded in the sixth. Jean Ramirez walked and stole a pair of bases to put himself in position to come home on an error to score the first run of the game. Next, Omar Hernandez singled and Daniel Vazquez walked to set the table for Erick Pena, who launched the Fireflies first homer of the season, a three-run shot that gave Columbia a 4-0 lead.

FRANKIE CURVEBALL: Kansas City's 2021 first-round pick has started a pair of scoreless outings for the Fireflies in 2023, fanning 20 hitters in 11 innings while holding opponents to a .111 average. Mozzicato set a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in a single game Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 11 held by Tony Dibrell since April 26, 2018.

HISTORY IN THE HOLY CITY: Friday, the Fireflies punched out a franchise-record 20 Charleston RiverDogs hitters across nine innings. It's a feat that has only been matched nine times in the Majors and it unseats the previous Fireflies record of 18, which was set May 5, 2021. In that contest vs Augusta, the Fireflies got 18 punchouts in eight innings, with Adrian Alcantara and Cruz Noriega both setting aside six, Emilio Marquez sitting down three, Nathan Webb a pair and Patrick Smith one hitter. Friday, it was David Sandlin setting the tone for nine across five innings, then Steven Zobac punched out all six hitters he faced before Samuel Valerio wrung up a pair in an inning and Eduardo Herrera closed the door with three in the ninth.

THROWING FIRE: Opening night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022. He added onto the performance with five innings and nine strikeouts Friday night at Charleston.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first eight games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only seven earned runs in 37.2 innings of work (1.67 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. Mozzicato earned Columbia's first quality start of the season Tuesday, April 18 against Fayetteville. They've also punched out a combined 54 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 21 earned runs in their first 29.1 innings (6.44 ERA).

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, last night, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. This season he has worked two innings, striking out five hitters without ceding a run.

