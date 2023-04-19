Shorebirds Win Second Straight in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (6-5) picked up their second straight win on the road in Fredericksburg (3-8) as they took down the Nationals 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fred Nats struck first in the second inning by scoring two runs in the frame on an RBI double by Daylen Lile, followed by a single by Paul Witt that scored Lile from third base to make it 2-0 Nationals.

Delmarva evened the game in the fourth as a passed ball allowed Jackson Holliday to score from third. Creed Willems then followed that with an RBI single into left-center to bring in Samuel Basallo to tie the game at two.

The game stayed deadlocked at two all the way into the seventh inning when the Shorebirds broke the tie on a two-run single by Douglas Hodo to plate both Maxwell Costes and Adam Crampton. Samuel Basallo added an extra run with an RBI single to right to score Jackson Holliday, giving Delmarva a lead of 5-2.

Hodo came through for the 'Birds again in the eighth inning as he scored Costes with another single up the middle. Jackson Holliday followed Hodo with an RBI single of his own to up Delmarva's lead to 7-2.

The Fred Nats scored two in the ninth on back-to-back solo homers, but Moises Chace still sealed the deal to give Delmarva their second win in a row in Fredericksburg by a score of 7-4.

Moises Chace (1-0) was the winner for the Shorebirds in relief with Jose Atencio (0-2) taking the loss for the Nationals.

Juan Nunez helped set the tone as Delmarva's starting pitcher tossed five innings on the mound allowing just two runs on four hits, all of which came in the second inning.

The offense was led by Douglas Hodo who set a young, career-high for RBIs with three on his hits in the seventh and eighth inning. Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, and Creed Willems each finished the day with two hits and an RBI. Max Costes and Adam Crampton both reached base three times and scored two runs.

The 'Birds will now look to make it three straight on Thursday night as left-hander Jared Beck gets the ball against Jarlin Susana for the Fred Nats with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

