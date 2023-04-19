Elko's Big Night at Plate Hands Ballers Fifth Win in a Row

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by opportune offense and a trio of solid pitching outings, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (6-3) picked up their fifth victory in a row in their home opener over the Charleston RiverDogs (4-5) Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Connor McCullough (W, 1-1) put together a great performance in his second start of the season, striking out seven in five shutout innings of work. The former Kansas State Wildcat walked just one en route to his first professional victory. RHP Johnny Ray (H, 1) followed up on the great outing from McCullough with two solid innings, allowing one run, one hit, and one walk, striking out two in his first hold of the season.

Kannapolis strung together the first runs of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth inning, going ahead 2-0 on a Tim Elko two-run home run to left field. The former Ole Miss Rebel tallied yet another multi-hit game, reaching base in his ninth game in a row and pulling the Ballers ahead 2-0.

The RiverDogs answered back for their only run of the game in the top of the seventh inning on a Ryan Cermak solo home run. The long shot to center field gave Charleston the only run of their night, chopping the Ballers lead to 2-1.

In search of insurance runs in the eighth inning, the Ballers exploded for a string of hits to pick up four runs on four hits. The fun began with Brooks Baldwin smoking an RBI single to center field, scoring Bryce Willits and Caberea Weaver to push Kannapolis ahead 4-1. With Elko at the plate, Charleston's Jeff Hakanson issued a wild pitch, allowing Jordan Sprinkle to cross the plate and extend the lead to 5-1. Just a few pitches later, Elko picked up his third RBI of the night on an RBI single, driving in Baldwin to complete the big inning at 6-1.

The Cannon Ballers will turn around quickly in search of their sixth victory in a row on Wednesday in an 11:00 a.m. first pitch matchup against the Charleston RiverDogs. The Education Day matchup features a pitcher's duel of LHP Shane Murphy (0-1, 0.00 ERA) for Kannapolis and RHP Trevor Martin (0-1, 3.38 ERA) for Charleston.

