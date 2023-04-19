Horton Fans Seven, Pelicans Fall to GreenJackets 2-1

After winning on a walk-off single last night, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped game two of the series to the Augusta GreenJackets by the exact same score 2-1 on Wednesday night. Myrtle Beach fell to 5-5 with the loss while the GreenJackets improved to 4-5.

It was the home debut for the seventh overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft Cade Horton, who was solid through four innings. Horton struck out a career-high seven batters without giving up a hit and walking three. The loss went to Saul Gonzalez, who allowed one earned run on a home run in his 1 2/3 innings. As a staff, the Pelicans walked 10 batters and struck out 13.

The Pelicans' offense never got going with just three hits in the loss. Felix Stevens (1-3, 3B) scored the only run after hitting a triple and scoring on a wild pitch. Reivaj Garcia (1-4) and Pedro Ramirez (1-2, BB) accounted for the other two hits.

The GreenJackets' pitching staff proved to be one of the best in the league with just three hits allowed and one unearned run. The win went to Jhancarlos Lara (1-1) after giving up just one hit and an unearned run with two walks and four strikeouts. Starter Seth Keller tossed three scoreless frames with a strikeout and two hits. Adam Shoemaker picked up his first save of the year by silencing the Pelicans with three shutout frames to close out the game.

Francisco Floyd (1-3, HR, RBI, BB) provided the deciding blow with a solo home run in the top of the seventh. David McCabe (2-4, 2B, BB) logged the only multi-hit performance with a double and a single. McCabe has accounted for three of the six Augusta hits in the first two games. As a team, the GreenJackets left 10 on base and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Horton moved through the Augusta lineup, striking out seven in the first four innings while giving up three walks. He walked the first two batters in the top of the fourth, but retired the following three courtesy of a pop-out and two strikeouts to end the frame.

The Pelicans grabbed the lead first with Stevens hitting the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth off the right field wall for a triple. He came home to score quickly after on a passed ball to give the Birds a 1-0 lead.

It wouldn't stay like that for long as Augusta responded in the top of the sixth. After Branden Noriega retired the first two batters of the inning, he gave up a single then three straight walks to bring in the tying run. The inning ended on a bases-loaded strikeout by Mahki Backstrom.

After Noriega got the first out of the seventh, he was replaced by Gonzalez out of the bullpen. Gonzalez's third pitch was crushed by Floyd to right field for a solo home run to give the GreenJackets a 2-1 advantage.

The Pelicans would place just one runner on the bases in the final innings to close out the game.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

