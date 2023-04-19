Basallo Powers Shorebirds to Win in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-5) returned to winning ways on Tuesday night against the Fredericksburg Nationals (3-7) behind another big night from the offense in an 11-6 victory.

Delmarva's bats got things going right away in the first inning as Creed Willems poked a single into left field to score Jackson Holliday, giving the Shorebirds an early 1-0 lead.

Fredericksburg would grab the lead in the second inning as they used a pair of sacrifice flies to grab a 2-1 advantage.

But the Shorebirds snatched it back in the third with an RBI double by Samuel Basallo that scored Jackson Holliday for the second time, followed by a fielder's choice by Stiven Acevedo to plate Basallo, making it a 3-2 game in favor of Delmarva.

The momentum continued into the fourth as the Shorebirds put together their best inning of the night as a sacrifice fly by Carter Young scored Elio Prado to push the lead to 4-2. Samuel Basallo then flexed his muscles with a three-run homer to the opposite field to give Delmarva an edge of 7-2 on his third long ball of the year.

The lead would continue to grow as two more runs came home in the fifth on an RBI double by Stiven Acevedo, and a groundout by Anthony Servideo that scored Acevedo from third to give the Shorebirds their largest lead at 9-2.

The Nationals would chip away at the lead by scoring one run in the sixth, and two in the seventh to make it a 9-5 game.

Fredericksburg then put Delmarva in trouble by loading up the bases with nobody out in the eighth, but Alejandro Mendez worked his way out of trouble with back-to-back strikeouts of Elijah Green and Brady House followed by an infield pop-up by Daylen Lile got the Shorebirds out of a mess with no runs scoring.

For good measure, the Shorebirds put two more runs on the board with a wild pitch that scored Anderson De Los Santos, followed by a sacrifice fly by Elio Prado to push Stiven Acevedo home up Delmarva's lead back to six at 11-5.

The Fred Nats grabbed a run in the ninth inning, but it was not enough as Delmarva held on to win the series opener by a score of 11-6

Edgar Portes (3-0) earned his third win of the season by dealing three innings of relief with Fredericksburg starter Riley Cornelio (0-2) taking the loss.

Samuel Basallo provided another big night at the plate by matching his career-high with four RBIs on his third-inning double and three-run homer in the fourth. Stiven Acevedo collected another multi-hit game with two knocks and two RBIs with two runs scored. Jackson Holliday contributed by scoring a team-high three runs with two hits and a walk. Anderson De Los Santos finished with a season-high three hits while stealing three bases.

The Shorebirds and Nationals will play game two of the series on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

