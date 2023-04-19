GreenJackets Draw 10 Walks, Come Back to Ground Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) won 2-1 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), as Augusta (4-5) limited the home Pelicans (5-3) to just 3 hits. Two hits from David McCabe and a solo home run for Francisco Floyd was enough to secure the victory.

Seth Keller got his first start of the year and went three full innings of work, allowing two hits and striking out one. The GreenJackets drew five walks in the first five innings, but failed to record a hit. In the bottom of the fifth, the Pelicans got a leadoff triple from Felix Stevens, who scored on a passed ball off of Jhancarlos Lara (W, 1-1) to put Myrtle Beach on top. However, the GreenJackets got a single from David McCabe and three straight walks from Ethan Workinger, E.J. Exposito, and Nick Clarno, leading to a 1-1 game after six innings.

In the top of the seventh, Francisco Floyd stroked a pitch into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year, giving the GreenJackets a 2-1 lead. Adam Shoemaker (S, 1) came into the game in relief in the bottom of the seventh and only needed to face nine batters to secure the rare nine-out save in relief. The GreenJackets held their opponents to three or fewer runs for the fifth consecutive game, as their pitching staff continues to lead the Carolina League in ERA, WHIP, and batting average against.

Tomorrow, the GreenJackets will send the Braves' #7 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach to the mound. First pitch from Myrtle Beach is scheduled for 7:05.

The GreenJackets remain on the road this week to face off with Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs). The GreenJackets will be back at SRP Park on April 25th, where they will face off with rivals Columbia (Kansas City Royals) in an eight-game series. The series will feature two double-headers, a Tuesday mid-day game on Education Day, the debut of the Pavos Salvajes jerseys on the first COPA day of the season, Star Wars Day, and many more promotions. For tickets and the full promotional schedule, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

