Mistakes Add Up in 7-3 Loss to Woodpeckers

April 19, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Lizandro Rodriguez at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Lizandro Rodriguez at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies had a season-high five miscues in the field, which marked the difference as they fell 7-3 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Park Wednesday night.

Fayetteville broke things open in the second inning. After Shane Panzini walked Kobe Kato and Dauri Lorenzo to start the inning, he allowed an RBI single from Ryan Clifford to break the scoreless tie. Next, Zach Cole reached on an error from shortstop Daniel Vazquez and Fayetteville was able to take a 2-0 lead into the home half of the third.

The Woodpeckers were able to add another pair in the top of the fifth, when Jean Ramirez lost a fly ball in the lights, allowing Tyler Whitaker to triple, scoring Clifford. Whitaker came in on a sacrifice fly to left field to give Fayetteville a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Columbia started to scrape back in the bottom of the fifth. Brennon McNair was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Levi Usher drew a walk to set the table for the top of the order. McNair scored the first run on a double steal before Jean Ramirez sent a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Usher and cut Fayetteville's lead to two.

After the Fireflies allowed three unearned runs in the eighth, Lizandro Rodriguez was able to end the night on a high note, hitting a solo homer to right-center field to bring Columbia within four.

Columbia continues their homestand with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 1.86 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Alimber Santa (0-0, 3.86 ERA).

Be sure to head to Segra Park tomorrow night to experience our new and improved Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays! This year, Thirsty Thursday is as easy as 1-2-3. Fans can enjoy $1 soft drinks, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. It's also Karaoke Night! Vote on the top singing talent in the Midlands at the ballpark. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.