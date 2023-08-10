Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.10 vs Charleston

August 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (2-8, 4.13 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Ian Seymour (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

Tonight is Area 51 night and to help celebrate, we'll have some out of this world drink specials! Fans can have $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

-----------------------------------------

TWO OUT MAGIC GUIDES FIREFLIES TO WIN: The Columbia Fireflies scored five runs with two outs, including three in the sixth inning to walk away 6-4 winners Wednesday night against the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park. The sixth inning was the difference maker for Columbia, who again did their damage with two outs. Lizandro Rodriguez got things churning with a two out single to score Daniel Vazquez. Next, Matt Wyatt (L, 2-6) walked Dionmy Salon and Jared Dickey for Carson Roccaforte to slice a single to right field, scoring Rodriguez and Salon before being tagged out trying to stretch the single to a double. As the Fireflies left the field, Columbia had a 6-3 lead heading to the seventh. It didn't take long for the Fireflies to rally. In the bottom of the first, Carson Roccaforte walked and stole second to set the table. With two outs, Brett Squires came to the plate a hit an RBI base knock to level the game 1-1.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 2.20 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

SUPER SQUIRES: Columbia's first baseman is riding an eight-game hitting streak after going 3-4 last night to start the series against Charleston. Squires is 12-32 (.375) on the run with a pair of doubles, four RBI and five runs scored. It is now tied with Squires' longest hitting streak of the season. The lefty also worked an eight-game hitting streak April 26-May 2.

HURLING HERNANDEZ: Ben Hernandez is on a roll, the 2020 second round pick has now tossed back-to-back quality starts and against Charleston, picked up his first win of the season. The righty has allowed three runs across his last 12 innings (2.25 ERA) and the Fireflies are 3-1 in games he has started since he was activated after the All-Star Break.

AIN'T NOTHING GONNA BREAK MY STRIDE: Columbia entered this homestand in a three-way tie for second place trailing the Charleston RiverDogs by five games for the second-half South Division crown. With 28 games remaining in the 2023 season, these next 10 games are crucial for Columbia. After last night's win, Columbia has four more games against the RiverDogs while they trail by three games. Next week, they'll play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set that will decide who holds the advantage going into their series to close out the season.

MOVING ON UP: Ben Sears now has three saves in his last five appearances, giving him nine saves on the season. That ties him with 2021 Columbia Fireflies reliever Luis Barroso for sixth all-time amongst Columbia Fireflies players. He's two away from tying current Quad Cities River Bandits reliever Cooper McKeehan for second on the Fireflies all-time leaderboard.

TWO-OUT JUICE: Last night Columbia scored five of their six runs with two outs. The lone run the Fireflies scored without two outs was Squires' homer with one out in the third. The Fireflies finished 4-8 with runners in scoring position and are hitting .313 with runners threatening this series.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.