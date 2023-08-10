Shorebirds Lose Third Straight to Mudcats

August 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-23) suffered their third-straight loss to the Carolina Mudcats (26-13) on Thursday night as they were defeated, 12-3.

The Shroebirds wasted no time scoring in the first inning as Stiven Acevedo doubled off the top of the wall in right-center to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. from first base, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

But the Mudcats would use a pair of home runs to snatch the lead away as Kay-Lan Nicasia hit a two-run shot with two outs in the second to give Carolina a 2-1 lead. Jace Avina then hit a solo homer to start the third to extend the lead to 3-1 after three.

Noelberth Romero would provide the power swing for Delmarva in the fourth as he belted a solo home run over the wall in left to pull the Shorebirds within one at 3-2.

Delmarva would develop another threat in the top of the fifth as they loaded the bases with one out, but Jeison Peña struck out back-to-back Shorebirds to get through the inning unscathed.

Carolina would then come back with a pair of runs with two outs in the fifth on a two-run double by Jose Sibrian to put the Shorebirds behind 5-2.

Enrique Bradfield would help get one of those runs back as he hit a slow roller in front of home but the throw to first base was low and not fielded cleanly, scoring Brayan Hernandez from third as a result to make it a 5-3 game.

The game would then get out of hand as the Mudcats scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth on three bases-loaded walks and a two-RBI single by Jose Sibrian put the Shorebirds behind by a touchdown at 10-3.

The Mudcats would two more runs in the eighth to cap off a lopsided, 12-3 win over Delmarva.

Jeison Peña (5-2) earned the win in relief for Carolina with Yaqui Rivera (1-5) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will search for its first win of the series on Friday night as they send Deivy Cruz to the mound against right-hander Will Rudy for the Mudcats with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.