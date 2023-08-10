Kalmer and Long Homer, Pelicans Grab Third-Straight Over Woodpeckers 7-3

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans continued their domination over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with a 7-3 victory on Thursday night for their third of the week and fourth straight overall. The win moved the Pelicans up to a 60-44 record and 21-18 in the second half while the Woodpeckers dropped to 45-60 and 15-24 in the second half. The win also marked the 13th consecutive win for Myrtle Beach over Fayetteville going back to last year.

It was the power that once again pushed the Pelicans to victory as the lineup smashed two more home runs to make the total five for the week. Brian Kalmer (2-4, HR, 4 RBI) hit his second home run of the week and third overall while driving in four. Jonathon Long (1-4, HR, RBI) hit his second home run in just his second game at Single-A. Pedro Ramirez (3-4, 2B, RBI) led the lineup in hits with three.

Four pitchers were used by the Pelicans, with reliever Jose Romero (2-1) earning the win with one earned run across three innings off a home run. Starter Luis Rujano struck out five through four innings and allowed just one earned run.

For the eighth game in a row, the Woodpeckers were held to under four runs. Luis Baez (1-5, HR, RBI) hit a solo home run in the fifth and Ryan Johnson (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) brought home the first run on a double in the first while reaching base twice. Fayetteville left eight runners on base and went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Trey Dombroski (4-9) took the loss after allowing six earned runs off nine hits and a walk in his three innings. Manuel Urias followed with five one-run innings and six strikeouts with just one hit and one walk allowed to calm things down.

Both teams scored in the opening frame with the Woodpeckers grabbing an early lead. With a runner on third and one out, Johnson lifted a ground-rule double to right-center that bounced over the wall to score the game's first run.

It was a quick response from Myrtle Beach as Kalmer hit an RBI single with Reivaj Garcia on third to score the run and tie the game 1-1.

The Pelicans did their damage in the third with five runs coming home. After a lead-off walk, Kalmer lifted his third home run of the season over the wall in left-center to give the Birds a 3-1 lead. Long followed with a solo homer to left for his second of the year as the Pelicans went up by three. Later in the inning, David Avitia came up with a runner on second and knocked in the run with a double into the left-field corner. Ramirez followed up with a double to center to score Avitia as Ramirez was tagged out trying to stretch it into a triple to end the inning with the Pelicans up 6-1.

Myrtle Beach's final touch came in the bottom of the fourth as Kalmer hit a sacrifice fly to center and pushed the lead to six runs. After the first two batters were retired in the top of the fifth, Baez crushed a solo home run over the bleachers in left field for Fayetteville's third home run of the series.

The Woodpeckers scored one more in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Pascanel Ferreras to right field to cut the lead down to four.

The Pelicans will go for the series victory on Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

