Errors Plague Red Sox in Loss

SALEM, Va. - Three early-inning errors by the Red Sox defense proved costly as Augusta evened the series with a 6-4 decision on Wednesday night.

The Salem Red Sox (47-54, 17-21) helped out their opponent, the Augusta GreenJackets (48-55, 17-21), with scoring runs committed errors in the third, fourth, and fifth innings scored six runs to take an early 6-0 lead with none of the six runs being earned against Salem's pitching staff.

Starter Jose Ramirez (L, 2-8) took the loss dealing four innings allowing three hits and five of the six unearned runs.

The Sox would make things interesting after Augusta pulled starter Jhancarlos Lara (W, 3-7) after a statistical quality start in which he went six innings without allowing a run while surrendering five hits and two walks, striking out eight.

Salem struck for three in the bottom of the seventh as the inning has proven to be the Red Sox most successful for back-to-back nights. Augusta reliever Zack Austin in his Single-A debut allowed a base hit, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch to bring home two runs with the bases loaded for Mikey Romero.

With Romero batting, Austin balked bringing the game within three. However, the Jackets would bring in closer Landon Harper (SV, 3) to slam the door only allowing a single run himself when Luis Ravelo hit a solo home run to right in the eighth.

Despite the Red Sox outhitting the opposition 10-4, the three early-inning errors proved costly tying the series at a game apiece.

The two sides battle again on Thursday night from Salem Memorial Ballpark for "Area 51 Night" with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with Friday night bringing dinosaurs back from extinction with "Dinos at the Diamond Night" with first pitch also scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Time of Game: 2:27

