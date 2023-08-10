Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Welcome Down East for Penultimate Homestand of Regular Season

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are preparing to host the Down East Wood Ducks for their penultimate home series of the regular season from August 15-20. As the playoff race heats up, so does the promotional schedule in a week filled with custom jerseys and special theme nights. The RiverDogs will play as the Charleston Rainbows on Wednesday night and turn around Thursday to wear special uniforms depicting a "dad bod". Both jerseys will be available to fans via auction during the game.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, August 15, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: For the third season in a row, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. Several between inning games will feature our four-legged friends and dog dishes filled with water will be positioned throughout the concourse. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 16, 7:05 p.m. Rainbows Pride Night presented by MUSC Health/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We'll throw it back to a previous era in Charleston baseball history and play as the Charleston Rainbows for this midweek contest. The entire night will also be a celebration of inclusiveness with our friends from Charleston Pride and MUSC Health. The Rainbows jerseys will be part of a jersey auction throughout the night. You will have a chance to leave with a game-worn uniform from one of our players! Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, August 17, 7:05 p.m.: Dad Bod Appreciation Night/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: On this special edition of Thirsty Thursday, we will give some love to those who possess a certain fatherly figure. The team will wear special jerseys depicting this ideal male body type prominently. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the game, so make sure to place a bid and give yourself a chance to leave the park with a one-of-a-kind souvenir. If you don't quite meet the criteria for a dad bod, feel free to move further in that direction by knocking back a few more $1 brews that will be available throughout the ballpark thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batter's Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, August 18, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of one-hit wonders. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, August 19, 6:05 p.m.: Charlie's Lottery presented by Fifth Third/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: The first 500 fans into the ballpark will receive a customized chocolate bar thanks to Fifth Third. Did you receive one with a golden ticket? If so, you are in for a special gameday experience at The Joe for contest. Our river may not feature flowing chocolate and our elevators aren't made of glass, but the opportunity to watch us take on the Wood Ducks and celebrate a classic film should be sweet enough. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe, thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 20, 5:05 p.m.: Charlie's Birthday/MUSC Health Family Sunday: This is sure to be a special evening as we all celebrate our mascot, Charlie T. RiverDog's, birthday with a gigantic party. Several of his friends from the mascot community will be in attendance to help us celebrate! Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

