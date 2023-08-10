Nine-Run Fourth Sets Down Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies allowed nine runs in the fourth inning, which was the most runs they allowed in a single inning since June 20, 2019 against the Asheville Tourists, as they lost 17-5 to the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night at Segra Park.

The inning was highlighted by back-to-back homers from Raudelis Martinez and Brayden Taylor. Martinez finished the night with a team-best four RBI.

The RiverDogs were able to rally in the second as their offense had four-consecutive hits against Shane Panzini (L, 2-9) to kick-off the inning. The knock-out blow came from Carlos Colemenarez who doubled to score Colton Ledbetter and Ryan Cermak to give Charleston their first lead of the game.

Spencer Nivens started the game off with his first professional homer in the bottom of the first to grant Columbia a 1-0 lead. Nivens and Jean Ramirez are the only two Fireflies to hit lead-off homers this season.

The Fireflies added some runs in the fifth inning. Omar Hernandez bounced a ball to short and on the throwing error from Ryan Spikes, Dionmy Salon came around to score. Next, another Spikes throwing error allowed Roger Leyton to come around to draw Columbia within seven.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-2, 6.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jonny Cuevas (4-7, 5.75 ERA).

Tomorrow night is First Responders Night presented by South University. Make sure to stick around after as we will have a post-game fireworks show! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

