Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.11 at Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Joe Riley Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-3, 3.71 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-0, 1.97 ERA).

BULLPEN THROWS FOUR HITLESS INNINGS IN 3-1 LOSS: The Fireflies got the offense moving in the top of the ninth and scored their first run of the series, but were unable to upend the Charleston RiverDogs in a 3-1 loss Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The Fireflies rallied late against Charleston. Blake Mitchell and Derlin Figueroa drew walks to set the table for Columbia. Hyungchan Um roped a single to left to plate Mitchell from second to cut Charleston's lead to 3-1 with one out. Um's RBI single broke up a 20.2 inning scoreless stretch for the Fireflies offense that started in the ninth inning Friday night at Augusta.

GOING STREAKING: Catcher Dionmy Salon is riding a hot streak for Columbia. He is on his longest hitting streak of the season, a 10-game stretch that began June 9 and is the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. He trails Esteban Gonzalez who has hit in 13-consecutive games for the Lynchburg Hillcats. Salon is 13-30 (.433) on the run and has five RBI. Salon has increased his batting average from .165 to .232 during the strech which encapsulates over one quarter of his games played this season. Columbia's backstop has also scored a run in three-straight games, which is the longest active streak for a Fireflies player.

KICKING WITH KIRKLAND: In Doug Kirkland's last eight outings, he has allowed just one earned run spanning 14.1 innings of work (0.63 ERA). In that time, he has 17 punchouts and his opponents are hitting .119 against him. In his first full professional season, Kirkland is 3-3 with a 2.60 ERA. He has an outlandish 37 strikeouts in 27.2 innings and opponents are hitting just .176 against him this season.

I CAN SEE THE FUTURE: Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced their All-Star Future's game rosters, which contained a pair of former Fireflies player. RHP Ben Kudrna was Kansas City's second rounder in 2021 and after spinning a 3.48 ERA in 17 starts in 2022, he was named the Columbia Fireflies Pitcher of the Year by the Royals. Gavin Cross was also named to the roster. The outfielder was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Virginia Tech and reached base safely in his final 22 games with the Fireflies that same season.

THIS IS 40: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in a pair of RBI, giving him 40 on the young season. In 2023 only three Fireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires (69), Lizandro Rodriguez (44) and Daniel Vazquez (43). The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

MUCH-NEEDED BREAK: The Fireflies got back-to-back days off prior to the trip to Charleston and following this week, the team will enjoy the four-day All-Star Break. After finishing second in the South Division in the first half of the 2024 campaign, the Fireflies are 2.5 games back of the RiverDogs for first place in the South Division in the second half.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 2.00. Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 15.2 innings (0.57 ERA). In his last 11 outings, he has 19 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.6% walk rate.

