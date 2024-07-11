Wood Ducks Postponed Thursday

July 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - Due to weather conditions, today's game (July 11th) has been postponed.

Tomorrow, Friday, July 12th will be a doubleheader with two 7-inning games. One ticket will get you into both games. The first game will start at 5:00 pm with gates opening at 4:30 pm. The second game will start roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

PROMOTIONS - Friday will be Mother Earth Friday with $4 Mother Earth Drafts. The Wood Ducks will be giving away the Corey Seager World Series Replica ring tomorrow before the first game.

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on July 11th, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2024 regular season game!

You can exchange your tickets two ways: Over the phone by calling 252-686-5165 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket booth. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your July 11th game ticket. Tickets for July 11th are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (M-F, 10am-4pm). Make sure to follow the Down East Wood Ducks on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on all things Wood Ducks Baseball!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.