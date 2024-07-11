Three Homers, Six-Run Third Lead to 11-6 Win

July 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Jhonny Perdomo in action

(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies scored double-digits for the ninth time this season behind a six-run third inning and three homeruns to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 11-6 Thursday Night at Joe Riley Park.

Columbia scored six runs in the third inning off five hits, including Blake Mitchell's 12th homer of the season. The backstop launched a 425' bomb 106 MPH off Luis Gill Hill (L, 3-1) to give Columbia a 3-1 lead to start the frame. Austin Charles smashed his own homer later in the frame to give Columbia a 5-1 lead, but the straw that broke the camel's back came from Aldrin Lucas who punched a double down the left field line to score Dionmy Salon, Jhonny Perdomo and Brennon McNair to waltz ahead 8-1.

Perdomo closed out the night for Columbia's offense too. The infielder mashed a three-run homer that plated Charles and Erick Pena in the top of the fourth, giving Columbia an 11-4 lead. The homer was Perdomo's first of the season and the fourth of his professional career so far.

The Fireflies got on the board first in the first frame. Erick Torres and Blake Mitchell blooped back-to-back singles to set the table. Derlin Figueroa bunted both runners over to second and third for Austin Charles. Columbia's shortstop singled to plate Torres to break the scoreless tie, but then Mitchell was tagged out at the plate. Later, Dionmy Salon muscled his fourth double of the season to right to score Charles and move Columbia's lead to 2-0.

Blake Wolters started out the game for Columbia. The righty went 2.1 innings before running into some trouble, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Next, Ismael Michel got Columbia through the middle of the game. Columbia's first reliever went 1,2 frames before getting the ball to Josh Hansell (W, 2-1). Hansell worked three hitless innings, but walked back-to-back hitters to start the eighth inning.

After that, the Fireflies turned to Nicholas Regalado to finish out the game. After allowing one, unearned run in the eighth, Regalado was able to strand the bases loaded to carry an 11-6 lead into the ninth.

Columbia continues their series in Charleston tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-2, 3.69 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Chris Villaman (5-1, 1.98 ERA).

